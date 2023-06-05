PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire early Sunday morning caused $50,000 in damage, the Peoria Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were called to 1001 NE Monroe St., at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. When they arrived, they saw large flames coming out of a second-story window and the roof of the vacant home, said Battalion Chief Steve Rada in a news release.

Crews had to force their way into building to begin to battle the blaze which extended into the attic. Several extra crews were called into help with the firefighting efforts.

A cause of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage, has not be determined.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries reported.