Fire blazes through nine garages in Normal Thursday afternoon

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A nine-unit tenant garage caught fire Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18.

The Normal Fire Department received the call just before 4 p.m. at the Ironwood Gardens Apartments at 2000 North Linden Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the south end of the garage and were able to cut garage doors to gain access. A ventilation hole was cut in the roof to prevent the fire from spreading further down the building.

In about 25 minutes, the fire was under control. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.

Courtesy of the Normal Fire Department

Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney wants to remind the public if there is a fire, to call 911 directly.

“We received a direct call-in for this fire, which means someone called one of our fire stations on the business line to report it. If there is a fire, or if you need to report any emergency – don’t wait! Call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Swaney.

Swaney added, “Every minute a fire is burning, it doubles in size, so if it takes you two or three minutes to look up a phone number to call, that fire has already doubled in size two or three times. Worse yet, if the firefighters in that station were out on another call, your phone call could potentially go unanswered and cause additional delays to our response.”