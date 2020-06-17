Peoria fire crews on scene at local hotel

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire at a local hotel.

Fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the Country Inn and Suites at 5309 West Landen’s Way in Peoria. Battalion Chief Nate Rice says the fire was contained to a bathroom in one of the guest rooms. It appears there was more smoke than flames.

Rice says everyone got out safe and there were no injuries reported. Fire crews are still on scene. Landen’s Way is blocked to traffic.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected