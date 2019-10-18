Fire breaks out at Peoria apartment complex

PEORIA, Ill. — A fire broke out at Landmark Apartments in a second-floor apartment Friday afternoon.

The fire was in a bedroom, and Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Ralph Phillips said it did not get out of control. There was smoke damage inside the bedroom.

The apartment had minor structural damage but sustained smoke damage throughout the upper floor. No one was inside at the time of the blaze.

The occupant and her five children were displaced due to the condition of the apartment. The Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire was undetermined after the investigation was complete.