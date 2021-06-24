Fire breaks out in dryer at Alto Pekin LLC early Thursday morning

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Fire Department had an early start to the day Thursday morning when they were dispatched to a fire at Alto Pekin LLC.

Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman said crews were dispatched at approximately 7:30 a.m. for a fire in a corn dryer. This is a regular occurrence, he said, but this fire spread into the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, but stayed for an hour-and-a-half after to ensure it was safe.

Because the dryers are so big, fires are a common occurence, he said. Industrual dryers use natural gas which makes it easier for the fire to get out of control.

Workers were inside the portion of the building that caught fire, but evacuated in time. No injuries were reported, and no significant damage was reported to the building.