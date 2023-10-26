PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Anyone brave enough to cross a castle gate guarded by fire-breathing dragons and 12-foot skeletons will find full-size candy bars and the Addams Family waiting for them.

A 10-year tradition, Soderstrom Castle has been a local landmark for adults and kids alike to get scared and get candy during the spooky season.

For Thea Hartzler, the Estate Manager of the Castle on Grandview Drive, it’s important to retain the magic while coming up with ways to improve the castle.

“This is my second year doing it, so my goal is to make it better and better every year,” said Hartzler.

She continued, “We are hoping to have 4,000 trick-or-treaters, that was our count last year. So I have 4,000 full-size Hershey candy bars, so I’m waiting for the trick-or-treaters to show up on Tuesday.”

The light show begins on Friday at 6 p.m. and goes through Monday. On Tuesday, the gates will open at 5 p.m. for trick or treating.

Peoria Players will be starring as the Addams Family. Prospect Sound and Lighting provided all the lights and music.