EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department responded to a home and garage fire on the 1100 block of Meadow Avenue in East Peoria Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the EPFD, firefighters were dispatched to the single-family residence on Meadow Avenue at about 12:35 p.m.

A resident was home at the time, but there were no injuries reported. The total damages to the home are estimated to be $20,000 according to Assistant Fire Chief Kim Riggenbach.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.