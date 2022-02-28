PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people and numerous animals are safe, but displaced after a fire broke out in a southside home.

Just before 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of W. Malone Avenue, at the intersection with Griswold Street.

The fire was under control in a matter of minutes, but an estimated $30,000 worth of damage was caused. Four residents escaped prior to the department’s arrival, and firefighters were able to save the numerous cats and dogs inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.