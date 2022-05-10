PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An accidental fire in Peoria’s south side left four people displaced Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., Peoria firefighters/paramedics responded to the 1200 block of S. Blaine Street, near St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church, for a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the house and all four occupants evacuating. After getting the fire under control, they found the fire damage to be mostly in the basement and extensive smoke damage to be prevalent throughout the home.

A fire investigator called to the scene determined the cause to be unintentional, but all four were displaced. The American Red Cross was requested to provide aid.