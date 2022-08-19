PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Ave. and W. Humboldt St. suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire.

Friday just before 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.

Once the flames were put out on the first floor, crews worked to extinguish the fire upstairs.

A search for victims became empty, and the home is believed to be vacant.

The damages are estimated to be around $50,000, and the cause is under investigation.