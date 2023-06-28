PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Fire Department responded to a dust collector fire at Millworks Pekin off E. Manito Road Wednesday.

According to the Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise, The Pekin Fire Department, Timber Hollis Fire Department, Green Valley Fire Department, North Pekin Fire Department, Tremont Fire Department, and AMT all responded to this incident.

Fire crews are currently tanking more water to help fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Part of Manito Road is currently closed due to this incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.