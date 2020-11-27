Fire crews respond to hazmat spill in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – A hazmat spill caused some concern in Chillicothe late Wednesday night.

At around 11:56 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department was called in to help the Chillicothe Fire Department attend to the spill at 3119 E. Cavalier.

There, crews found several one-gallon jugs that had accidentally fallen from a shelf and broke. The home then filled with noxious gas.

Crews were able to neutralize the spill by 1:30 a.m. without issues. But there was about $8,000 worth of damage.