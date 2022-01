PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Peoria Courthouse near Main Street and Jefferson Avenue due to a sprinkler malfunction Friday.

According to Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrel, the malfunction happened around 6:45 p.m.

Sorrel said that clean-up crews are working now, and it is too early to assess any flood damage.

This store will be updated when more information becomes available.