Fire crews respond to suspected arson in Peoria, two minors injured

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is estimated damage of $15,000 to a garage in Peoria, a fire investigator said Tuesday afternoon.

The Peoria Fire Department was called to the 3000 block of W Seibold at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Battalion Chief Steve Rada said. Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed one-car garage, unattached to a house.

Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down on the garage, firefighters began extinguishing part of the house that was starting to burn due to the radiant heat from the garage. The garage was a total loss and the home appeared to be vacant and suffered minor damage.

Investigator Josh Harris from the Peoria Fire Department responded to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The cause is suspected arson at this time, however, an investigation is still ongoing, Rada said.

Two minor children suffered burns to their legs as a result of the fire, according to sources. The children were treated by paramedics and transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

No firefighters were injured.

