LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday.

According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival.

Fire crews secured the area and allowed the fire to burn itself out. Part of East 3rd road was closed due to debris falling on the road.

Mendota Township put up barricades on the road to stop traffic, and wind farm personnel worked to get the road back open.