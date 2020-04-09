Fire damages Marriott Hotel lobby cafe in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A fire broke out at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Normal that caused evacuation and closure of its gift shop on Thursday.

The Normal Fire Department received a call at 7:33 a.m. from the hotel, reporting a fire in the Caffeina’s Marketplace Café in the atrium lobby of the hotel. A hotel employee attempted to extinguish the fire with a portable fire extinguisher, but within a few moments the fire sprinklers in the café reached their activation temperature and began flowing water to slow the spread of the fire.

Fire Chief Mick Humer said the two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a small coffee and the souvenir shop. There were no injuries reported.

There is heavy fire damage within the café itself and water damage throughout the lobby. The café will remain closed until such time as restoration work is complete. The hotel is still open and operations will not be affected by the fire damage or the restoration work.