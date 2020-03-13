Fire department prepares for worst-case scenario

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Medical professionals are figuring out what to do in the event firefighters and other emergency responders come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

Fire Chief Tony Ardis said if this happens, the department will be prepared.

Firehouse 17 would be the firefighters’ quarters for a quarantine zone if they have been in contact with a Coronavirus patient.

If a responder tests positive, officials will figure out each call the person was on and check-in with those who could have been exposed.

Dr. Matthew Jackson, with OSF HealthCare, said they are also making sure crews have the right protective equipment.

Should firefighters get exposed to this inadvertently, we are looking at taking firehouses that are out of service currently and setting those up as quarters for quarantine for firefighters until we know more about testing. M.D. Matthew Jackson, OSF HealthCare

Dr. Jackson said if a responder is exposed, they will be kept in quarantine until test results come in.