PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Fire department is mourning one of their own Thursday.

According to a Peoria Heights Fire Department Facebook Post, Mike Tamkins passed away late Wednesday night. Tamkins joined the fire department in Oct. 2003.

During his time at the Peoria Heights Fire department, Tamkins worked as a firefighter, an EMT, the department’s association secretary, and also assisted with administrative tasks.

Peoria Heights Fire Department Captain Dalton Carlson stated that Tamkins was one of the first people he built a working relationship with when he joined the department. Carlson stated that Tamkins passion for the department was near impossible to match.

“I’ve certainly said it in the past, but it holds true here as much or more so than ever: the type of passion and dedication that Mike had for the fire department and the public is something that is near impossible to match. I’m extremely proud to be able to say I was able to call Mike a friend,” Carlson stated.

The Peoria Heights Fire Department stated that their thoughts and prayers are with the Tamkin’s family as they navigate this difficult time.