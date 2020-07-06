Fire destroys building at rural Mapleton home

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A mid-afternoon fire Monday appears to have destroyed a building attached to a home in rural Mapleton.

Crews from multiple fire department responded to the scene at 8115 W. Pfeiffer Road, starting at approximately 2 p.m. An official cause has not been released, and it wasn’t clear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

