PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A garage fire early Friday morning in South Peoria has been determined to be arson, a Peoria Fire Department investigator ruled.

The fire, which caused $8,000 in damage, occurred behind a vacant house in the 1600 block of South Charles Street. That’s near the intersection with West Hayes Street and about a block away from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Peoria on Grinnell Street.

Firefighters were called to the house just before 4:20 a.m. and then they arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed. No one was inside the garage or the house.

Due to the collapse of the structure, a demolition crew was notified to remove the debris from the property.

No injuries were reported.