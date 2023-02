PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A garage was destroyed in a fire near Livingston and Humboldt Streets Monday.

According to firefighters at the scene, the garage fire happened at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Peoria Fire Department quickly knocked down the fire. The garage was a total loss, and three surrounding homes suffered minor damages.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.