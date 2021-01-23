Fire destroys mobile home in Peoria Saturday morning, 1 taken to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed his mobile home Saturday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, crews responded to a report of a mobile home on fire in the Royal Oaks Estates Mobile Home Park, near Route 8.

The Limestone Fire Department responded to find an adult male who escaped the home, but had facial burns. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was taken to OSF St. Francis for treatment.

Deputy Chief Dale Hoerr said seven local fire departmetns responded to the scene and suspects the fire was started by an oxygen tank explosion.

The fire was contained to the mobile home and did not ignite any nearby trees.