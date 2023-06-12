PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire at a vacant house early Monday afternoon caused about $60,000 in damages, the fire department reported.

Just before 1 p.m., firefighters were called to the house, located at 1912 N. Indiana Ave. on a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, crews saw smoke coming from the second story of the home.

There was fire on the stairs and on the second floor, reported Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun in a news release. The blaze was brought under control in about 10 minutes, the chief said.

With the help of Molly, the department’s fire investigation dog, the fire was determined to be arson. This was Molly’s first investigation.

No one was injured.