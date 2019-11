MONMOUTH, Ill.– The Monmouth Municipal Airport was engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

At approximately 5:54 a.m. the Monmouth fire Department responded to the airport for reports of heavy smoke coming from the man office and hangar.

Officials said ten planes were stored in the hangar at the time of the fire. Nine of the planes are severely damaged and several were deemed a total loss.

No injuries are reported at this time.