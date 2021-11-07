Fire department leaders say Daylight Saving is a good reminder to check smoke detectors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – While changing the time on your clock, fire leaders are also encouraging people to check their smoke detectors.

Peoria Division Chief of Fire Prevention Nate Rice said people should change its batteries twice a year. He said newer alarms have a 10-year sealed battery, but said those should still be tested. Rice also said people should also test smoke detectors every month.

“So we do that just by pushing the button and so when u push that button what you are going to hear is the sounds this detector is going to make and so when it makes that sound you know its working,” said Rice.

He said by 2023, homeowners are are required to install new alarms with a 10-year battery life. He also said you won’t be able to use a smoke detector with removable batteries.