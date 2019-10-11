Fire fighters had trouble putting out early Friday morning house fire

PEORIA, Ill — A house fire gave first responders ‘a fit’ Friday morning.

Fire fighters said they had trouble putting it out.

Here’s a look at the abandoned home in the 700 block of Northeast Madison. At first, crews couldn’t get inside, and when they did, a water-hose broke, forcing fire fighters to bring in a backup water line. Chief James Bachman says his team got the job done without any injuries.

“Pretty much in the grand scheme of things, this was pretty quick. We don’t like to have this happen, but it is something we train for and plan for so we understand that this is a real possibility of any fire we encounter,” said Chief Bachman.

That fire is now being investigated as “An arson.”



The house was abandoned.