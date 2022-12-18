GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release.

The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire engulfing the front of the two-story structure. Acting Battalion Chief Joe Grodjest established command and had crews set up attack lines to extinguish the fire.

Capt. Steve Selliers and the Fremont St. Crew forced open a door to the second-story apartment and assisted a single resident in evacuating.

No injuries have been reported.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city.

Preliminary damage estimates are at $44,000. The building was deemed a total loss and the cause of the fire has been determined to be intentional and is still under investigation.