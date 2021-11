(UPDATE — 9:30 a.m.) — Main Street hill has been reopened to traffic following a fire at Glen Oak Towers.

Emergency crews are still on the scene. Drivers are advised to use caution while navigating through the area.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters are battling a fire at the Glen Oak Towers located on Main Street.

The call came in just before 7:00 a.m. Monday.

WMBD has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information in available.