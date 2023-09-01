PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five people were displaced and had to find temporary shelter after a house fire in Northwest Peoria caused $80,000 in damage.

Members of the Peoria Fire Department were called to 3724 W Verner Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on a report of a working fire. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy fire showing from one-side of the one-story house, according to Battalion Chief Rick Waldron.

They began to attack the fire from the outside of the house, and once that was put out, they moved inside the home. No one was found to be inside at the time.

Fire was found in the attic of the residence and quickly extinguished.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined the fire started on the exterior of the home and was accidental in nature.

Two adults and three children were living there and the local chapter of the American Red Cross was contacted to secure temporary housing for them.

No injuries were reported.