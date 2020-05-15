Fire Investigator determines Peoria house fire an arson; estimated $5K worth of damages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire Friday morning that was ultimately deemed an arson.

Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said crews were called to the 500 block of S Warren St in Peoria at approximately 4:07 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters and paramedics reported a two-story residential home with fire showing from the front of the house. The home appeared to be vacant, and was boarded-up from a previous fire at the end of April.

The crews were able to make entry through the front door and found the fire in the entryway and living room of the home, Hughes said. It was put out within minutes. The house had sustained extensive damage from the previous fire and had been boarded-up. The front door of the home had been compromised before firefighters and paramedics arrived.

A Peoria Fire Investigator was called to the scene and determined the fire to be arson. No injuries were reported.

Hughes said there is an estimated damage of $5,000.