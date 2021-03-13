Fire leaves Peorians without home Saturday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home has been deemed inhabitable after a fire started outside and spread to the home.

Peoria firefighters responded to the 2300 block of West Butler Street at approximately 2:25 p.m. Saturday, March 13, for a call of a fire outside that was spreading.

All three residents of the home evacuated before firefighters arrived. Crews were able to knock down the flames within six minutes of arrival.

The home had smoke damage throughout and was deemed inhabitable. The Red Cross was called to provide assistance.

No injuries were reported.

