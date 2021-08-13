Fire on West Farmington Road delays bus for first day of school

Hanna City, Ill. (WMBD) — School buses are looking for a different route Friday morning after a fire shuts down part of W. Farmington Road.

The call came in just before 6:00 a.m. Friday of a fire that started in a bathroom. Deputies on scene witness smoke and the back of the house in flames.

Several companies were called to the scene including Peoria County, Limestone, Logan-Trivoli, Bartonville, and Timber-Hollis.

Smoke alarms inside the home woke up the residents who were able to escape with two dogs uninjured.

A neighbor tells WMBD Friday is the first day of school and the bus is unable to get through the road due to crews blocking it off.

Officials say the home suffered significant smoke damage and has about $25,000 worth of damages.