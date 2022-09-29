PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire sent two Peoria residents to the hospital this morning due to smoke inhalation.

Just after 3 a.m. this morning, Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house on West Garden Street located on the south end of Peoria.

Upon their arrival, firefighters saw that the two residents had managed to evacuate the premises under their own power. The fire was contained to one room in the house, but the damages are estimated to total northwards of $80,000.

There has not been an update on the current condition of the residents, but they are expected to recover. The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation by the Peoria Fire Department.