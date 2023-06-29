NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Fire Department warned via Facebook that there have been multiple reports of wires down and arcing happening.

The Normal Police Department also warned via Facebook to avoid the following areas:

Hovey Avenue at Adelaide Street because of a downed tree and power lines.

Mulberry and School streets for downed power lines.

School and Summitt for a downed tree.

The fire department also warns citizens that even if they appear to be telephone or cable wires, they may also be energized by the electrical service.