Fire started at East Peoria Lowe’s, protests disperse from Wal-mart

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD spoke with East Peoria Police Chief Steve Roegge about the protests Saturday night.

Chief Roegge says protests started at the Peoria Walmart located on 3315 N University St, Peoria, IL 61604.

Roegge says protests moved to the East Peoria Wal-Mart.

“Most of the time, protests were peaceful,” Chief Roegge said. “Bricks were thrown at officers, officers deployed pepper balls to move the crowds back. Things were thrown at us twice, on location and at other locations. When they threw projectiles at officers on the line, pepper balls were deployed to move the crowd back.”

Roegge said at that time, no arrests had been made.

Then officers moved to the Lowe’s in East Peoria where a fire had been set on the side of the building.

“We’re still checking to see if there’s any damage to the side of the building,” said Chief Roegge.

“People have the right to protest, but when we start to have projectiles thrown at officers on scene, we have to have some dispersement of the crowd,” Roegge added.

Chief Roegge says no officers had been hurt as of 11:12 p.m. Saturday night.

He says no members of the crowds had been reported injured either.

Protesters made a ‘cart line’ between them and police.

“They made the cart line, we had no problem with it, as long as they weren’t using the carts to push into us,” Chief Roegge said.

It is unknown of Wal-Mart will be open tomorrow.

This story will be updated.