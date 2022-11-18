UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder.

The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome.

From Lexington IL Fire Department on Facebook

Fire departments from Fairbury, Pontiac, Leroy, and Cooksville are on scene with Lexington firefighters.

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters have been working for hours Friday morning in an effort to put out a fire that broke out at the Illinois State University Farm in Lexington.

The fire was first reported at around 12:40 a.m. by a McLean County Sheriff’s deputy, who saw the farm’s cow barn on fire while driving on Interstate 55.

From Lexington IL Fire Department on Facebook

According to Lexington IL Fire Department’s Facebook page, the north half of the cow barn seems to have been saved by fire suppression efforts, but the south half, which houses straw, will likely continue to smolder.

The City of Lexington provided water to combat the fire. Responding fire departments included Lexington, Towanda, Chenoa, Gridley, Hudson, El Paso, Colfax, Cooksville, and Normal. McLean County Sheriff’s deputies, ISU Police, Illinois State Police, and the State Fire Marshal were all onsite as well.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene, rotating through duty while taking time to warm up, eat, and rehydrate. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.