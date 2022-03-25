PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire that trapped a person in the basement of a home Friday.

The fire started at a house on S. Kneer and W. Krause Avenues in Peoria, according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada. Fire crews said heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. Another fire engine was called to the scene.

Fire crews have extinguished the fire and conducted multiple searches of the building.

The victim was removed from the home and taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

