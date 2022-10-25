PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house has been demolished after a fire caused thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning, leaving one person displaced and three dogs dead. The fire’s cause has yet to be determined.

According to a press release by Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters and paramedics responded to the 2330 W. Ann Street on a report of a residential structure fire at approximately 6:13 a.m. Heavy fire was seen on the first floor and extending into the second floor and attic.

No people were present in the structure during the fire but three dogs were found dead. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

19 firefighters were able to control the fire before 7 a.m. Due to the extensive damage–around $60,000 worth–by the fire, an emergency demolition was ordered.

The home’s one resident is displaced. American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance.

A Peoria Fire Department fire investigator have ruled the cause of this fire to remain “under investigation.”