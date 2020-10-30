Firearms stolen from Creve Coeur gun store

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple firearms were stolen from Thompson’s Trading early Thursday morning.



According to the Creve Coeur Police Department, it happened at 2:00 am. A total of nine firearms were stolen. Four of the firearms have been recovered.



An eye witness saw several people burglarize the shop. The witness saw the individuals throw an object at the front door to break the glass and make their way inside. Once they exited the store, they ran to waiting vehicle. The eye witness followed the vehicle while calling 911.



Creve Coeur Police responded to the scene of the break in. East Peoria Police located the vehicle near Main and Washington St. in East Peoria. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made but the vehicle fled southbound on Springfield Rd. where the driver lost control.



Officers took the driver, 21 year old Corionna Mitchell-Pastoriza, into custody. Mitchell-Pastoriza was arrested for burglary and was transported to Tazewell County Jail.



East Peoria Police searched with assistance from Peoria Police Department K-9 for the other passengers of the vehicle who fled on foot. Arrest warrants will be issued for the other subjects for Burglary.



According to the Creve Coeur Police Department, the subjects had also burglarized a car dealership in Pekin before breaking into the store in Creve Coeur. Evidence of the burglary was recovered at the scene. That scene is being investigated by Pekin Police Department.



The case has been given to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive who will be the leading in the investigation.



