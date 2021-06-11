Firecracker 5000 5k race will be returning to in-person

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the Peoria Jaycees announced the 40th Annual Firecracker 5000 5K race will return to an in-person format in 2021.

According to a press release from the Peoria Jaycees, the race will be held at 7:30 a.m. on July 4, giving runners a chance to kick off the holiday on the Peoria Riverfront. Registration costs $30, and all participants will receive a t-shirt and a goodie bag.

All proceeds from the race will go towards the Peoria Jaycees Scholarship Fund. The fund provides scholarships to Peoria High School students and the Peoria Jaycees Award at Calvin Coolidge Middle School.

Peoria Jaycees spokespeople stated they are proud to be able to offer one of the first major events since the COVID-19 shut down.

Registration is open now, and more information is available by contacting Ronni Stalter at 309-676-5292 or peoriajaycees@gmail.com or through the Peoria Jaycees website.