PEORIA Ill, (WMBD) — A firefighter is hospitalized with minor injuries after an overnight arson.



The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at 911 and 913 W. Third Street in Peoria. When first responders arrived, the two-and-a-half-story duplex was spewing fire from both floors and from the attic space.



During the fire, there was a partial collapse of the second floor. While working to put out the fire, a firefighter fell through the floor and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by AMT ambulance.



It took crews nearly four hours to ensure the flames were completely extinguished. An investigator deemed the fire to be arson. Following the fire, crews called for an emergency demolition due to the structural instability of the building.