EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 36th annual East Peoria Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday afternoon to honor the memory of four East Peoria firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Many friends and family members of the fallen heroes were in attendance and received a plaque commemorating their sacrifice.

Roger Alyward was the chief of police in 1986 when he had the idea to honor his fellow firefighters with a memorial service.

“What we do for the ceremony pales in comparison to what the four firefighters did. They gave their lives to protect the citizens of East Peoria,” said Alyward.

The memorial ceremony kicks off the start of fire prevention week.



Remembering East Peoria Fire Department members

Assistant Chief Marvin J. Stein – Jan. 28, 1959

Firefighter George Cornwell Sr. – Jan 28, 1959

Captain Armando Ballerini – June 12, 1972

Firefighter William A. Folmsr- Sept. 27, 1980