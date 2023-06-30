PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some recruits from Central Illinois and around the state have now officially graduated into being full-time firefighters.

The graduation took place at Childers Banquet Facility in Peoria this morning, and in addition to the new firefighters from Peoria, recruits from around the state were inducted as well, some as close as Pekin and some as far as Rock Falls.

One of the new Peoria firefighters, Matt Foster, gets to fulfill his dream of being able to help the city he was raised in.

“I always wanted to serve the city, I didn’t know exactly how that was going to be, and then when I found out about the fire department and started working with them, I knew exactly then that’s where I wanted to be,” Foster said.

Training took 12 weeks to complete, and it can be difficult to get through. Foster said that it took a lot of support, both from each other and their loved ones.

“We wouldn’t be here without the people around us helping us, carrying us to today, we’ve gotten so much help from people on the job, and with my fellow recruits, we’ve all bonded and grown together to get through this, and be standing here with you today,” Foster said.