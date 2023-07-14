PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria firefighter was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene of South Peoria house fire that was later deemed to be arson.

According to Battalion Chief Scott Strum, companies were dispatched to 734 S. Western Ave. just before midnight. A second caller to the county’s dispatch center reported hearing an explosion in that area.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. Several rooms were ablaze and the stairs leading up to the second floor were “compromised,” the battalion chief said.

Several crews had to work together to attack the fire at multiple points within the house on both the first and second floors. A search of the building found no one inside.

A ventilation hole was cut at the roof above the fire to release the superheated gases within the structure. After the fire was extinguished, a positive pressure fan was used to remove trapped smoke, Strum said.

A fire investigator and dog were called to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which was later deemed to be arson.

The house was deemed a total loss and an building inspector from the city’s Community Development Department was called to the scene and determined an emergency razing was warranted.

The firefighter who was injured was treated by paramedics from Advanced Medical Transport.

Damage was estimated to about $60,000