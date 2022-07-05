PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters were busy on the Fourth of July holiday, battling a fire that damaged several structures.

Just after 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of W. Meadows Pl. and N. Sheridan Rd. for reports of a garage on fire.

When they arrived, a two-stall detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. Shortly after firefighters got on the scene, a large explosion occurred inside the garage.

The garage is considered a total loss.

The heat from the fire also caused damage to the home and a neighboring garage.

Ameren was called to the scene to assist with downed and arching powerlines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials estimate the damages to be around $70,000.

The occupants were able to return to the home.