UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house.

One Firefighter was injured.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was intentional.

An emergency demolition will be carried out at the home.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria firefighters are battling two, simultaneous house fires on the city’s southside.

Both calls came to first responders at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

The 1500 block of S. Easton and the 1600 block of W. Lincoln are being shut down for the working house fires.

Photo from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed the information.

The Peoria Police Department, Peoria Fire Department, Advanced Medical Transport and Ameren are at the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.