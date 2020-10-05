Firefighters host parade to kick off Fire Prevention Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday marks the starts of fire prevention week across the United States and fire departments in McLean County held a truck parade to kick off the week.

McLean County Firefighters kicking off fire prevention week 2020 in style hosting a fire truck parade at Franklin Park Sunday in Bloomington. The parade has become a tradition since first starting in 1978.

Les Siron, a lieutenant at Bloomington Township Fire Department ad president of the local MABAS Division in McLean County said the event is named after Chief Del Tomas who laid the foundation for the event.

“It started with all the fire departments in Mclean County,” Siron said.

Siron said spectators who attend the parade are usually allowed to check out the inside of fire trucks, but to stop the spread of COVID-19 adjustments had to be made.

“We thought we’d do it this time to try and honor all the first responders, everybody who’s been on the frontlines of COVID,” Siron said.

The theme for fire prevention week this year is house fires; specifically kitchen fires. It’s something Siron said is a common call for many departments.

“About 80% of the fires we have in structures start in the kitchen,” Siron said. “The more you know, the better off you are and the easier it is to prevent fires in your home.”

Siron said he never misses a chance tom let people know that many of the firefighters in McLean County risking their lives are volunteers.

