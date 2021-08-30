Firefighters investigating potential gas leak at Peoria High School

N. North Street shut down in front of school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A potential gas leak at Peoria High School has shut down N. North Street in front of the building Monday.

A battalion chief with the Peoria Fire Department said they received a report of a gas leak in the area. When firefighters arrived at the school, they said they smelled gas in the air.

Firefighters are investigating the building to find the leak, and Ameren Illinois has arrived at the scene.

At this time, N. North Street is shut down at W. Richmond Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.