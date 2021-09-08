Firefighters knock down electric fire in Hanna City

LOGAN-TRIVOLI, Ill. (WMBD) — Logan-Trivoli Firefighters responded to a fire near Eden and Pleasant Grove Road Wednesday.

According to a press release from Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District Fire Chief David Tuttle, firefighters saw smoke coming from the attic when they arrived on the scene at approximately 11:24 a.m.

Firefighters found fire in the ceiling in one of the bedrooms and worked quickly to extinguish the fire. The home’s second and third floors suffered fire and water damage, causing an estimated $30,000 in damages.

Limestone, Timber Hollis, Farmington, Elmwood, Brimfield, Dunlap, AMT, and Yates City Firefighters provided mutual aid to the scene.

Crews were at the home for two hours performing salvage and overhaul. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

No injuries were reported.