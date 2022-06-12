PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Early Sunday morning, reports came in about a garbage can on fire. But when Peoria firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m., they found an entire unattached garage on fire.

Crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby house, located on W. McClure Avenue near N. Bigelow Street, Battalion Chief Steve Rada wrote in a statement.

The homeowner was inside asleep and woke up to the fire, but Rada said no injuries were reported.

The incident was under control by 2:30 a.m., and Rada estimated about $25,000 in damage.

A fire investigator showed up to determine the fire’s cause and origin, and that investigation is still ongoing.